FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Micros Systems fourth-quarter profit beats; shares rise
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 23, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

Micros Systems fourth-quarter profit beats; shares rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Micros Systems Inc MCRS.O, which makes data management systems for retailers and hotel chains, reported quarterly profit above estimates, helped by double-digit growth in its hardware business.

Shares of the company were trading up 5 percent at $50.39 in extended trade after closing at $48.21 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $48.2 million, or 59 cents per share, from $41.6 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 68 cents per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 10.4 percent to $302.5 million. Hardware sales jumped 21 percent to $69 million, while software sales grew 6 percent and service revenue about 8 percent.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 60 cents per share on revenue of $302 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Micros supplies its billing and reservation systems to companies such as MGM Resorts International (MGM.N), Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) and Tommy Hillfiger Corp APARTM.UL and generates a major part of its sales outside the United States.

Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee & Aditya Kondalamahanty; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.