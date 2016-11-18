GENEVA U.N. investigators into a deadly attack on a U.N. convoy near Aleppo in September have been in the area collecting evidence and if they are able to identify who carried it out, the issue should be brought to the Security Council, U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Jan Eliasson said on Friday.

"We know that it is a difficult mission because it a mission where access is very difficult. We know manipulation of evidence can take place and evidence can disappear," Eliasson told a news conference in Geneva. "An attack of this nature constitutes without any doubt a war crime."

"We hope to have enough information to have solid investigation presented as soon as possible," he added.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)