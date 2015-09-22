FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
September 22, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 2 years ago

Iran, Russia will work to help end Syria crisis: Iran dep foreign minister

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks during a news conference in Moscow December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Tuesday that Moscow and Tehran would do everything possible to help end the crisis in Syria, RIA news agency reported.

“Tehran and Moscow intend to use all possibilities and potential to help Syria come out of this crisis,” he said at a news conference in Moscow.

He added that both Russia and Iran would continue dialogue with the Syrian opposition but that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad should be part of any political solution to Syria’s crisis.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
