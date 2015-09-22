Iran, Russia will work to help end Syria crisis: Iran dep foreign minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Tuesday that Moscow and Tehran would do everything possible to help end the crisis in Syria, RIA news agency reported.

“Tehran and Moscow intend to use all possibilities and potential to help Syria come out of this crisis,” he said at a news conference in Moscow.

He added that both Russia and Iran would continue dialogue with the Syrian opposition but that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad should be part of any political solution to Syria’s crisis.