Japan's Abe: Govt making every effort to ensure release of Japanese captives

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday the government is making every effort to ensure early release of a Japanese captive.
The Japanese government is analyzing a purported new voice recording in which the Japanese journalist held captive by Islamic State says a Jordanian pilot also in their custody will be killed if a swap for a would-be suicide bomber is not carried out by sunset on Thursday, a spokesman for Abe’s office said.
