5 months ago
Pentagon says no indication of civilian casualties in Raqqa strike
March 22, 2017 / 2:36 PM / 5 months ago

Pentagon says no indication of civilian casualties in Raqqa strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Wednesday that there were no indications that a U.S.-led coalition air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa had hit civilians, but that it would carry out further investigations.

"We have no indication that an airstrike struck civilians near Raqqah as the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claims," a statement said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a group that monitors the war in Syria, said that at least 33 people were killed in an air strike that hit a school sheltering displaced people near Raqqa.

Reporting by Idrees Ali

