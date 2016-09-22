FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany calls for temporary ban of all military flights in Syria
September 22, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

Germany calls for temporary ban of all military flights in Syria

A man runs with a stretcher in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria September 21, 2016.Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called for a temporary no-fly zone for military aircraft in Syria of up to seven days following the bombing of an aid convoy near Aleppo.

"The situation in Syria is now on a knife edge," Steinmeier said according to a statement tweeted by the Foreign Ministry in Berlin on Thursday.

"If the ceasefire is to stand any chance (of succeeding), the only path is a temporary, but complete ban of all military aircraft movement in Syria - for at least three days, better would be seven days," Steinmeier said.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry demanded on Wednesday that Russia and the Syrian government immediately halt flights over Syrian battle zones, in what he called a last chance to salvage a collapsing ceasefire.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers

