Turkish jets hit Islamic State targets after border town attacked again

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish fighter jets hit Islamic State targets in Syria following a second rocket attack on the border town of Kilis on Thursday, and many militants were "neutralized", security sources said.
At least seven people were wounded in the attacks, several of them children, security sources and officials said. Kilis, which is on the border with Syria, has been a frequent target for Islamic State rockets this year.
Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy