FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bomb in eastern Baghdad kills at least 11
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 25, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

Bomb in eastern Baghdad kills at least 11

People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadida, Iraq April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A suicide attacker detonated a bomb in a predominantly Shi‘ite Muslim district of eastern Baghdad on Monday, killing at least 11 people and wounding 39 others, security and medical sources said, the third such blast in four days in the capital.

Islamic State said it was responsible for the explosion which went off near a cinema in Baghdad al-Jadida. Amaq news agency, which supports the group, said the bomber wore a suicide vest and targeted Iraqi security forces.

The blast set fire to at least five other vehicles on a busy commercial street during evening rush hour, the sources said.

Security has gradually improved in Baghdad, which was the target of daily bombings a decade ago, though attacks against the security forces and Shi‘ite civilians are still frequent.

At least 12 people were killed on Saturday in two separate car bomb attacks targeting security forces, while a suicide attack at a Shi‘ite mosque following Friday prayers left nine others dead. Islamic State said it was behind both of them.

The rise of the militants, who are fighting government forces over control of swathes of northern and western Iraq, has exacerbated a sectarian conflict, mostly between Shi‘ites and Sunnis, that emerged after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.

Reporting by Kareem Raheem in Baghdad and Mostafa Hashem in Cairo; Writing by Saif Hameed and Stephen Kalin; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.