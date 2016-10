ANKARA Any mistake in a planned U.S.-backed operation to drive Islamic State from the Iraqi city of Mosul could result in hundreds of thousands of refugees and Turkey is concerned about reports of a Kurdish militant role in the plan, Turkey's presidential spokesman said on Thursday.

Ibrahim Kalin also said that Turkey had no secret agenda in Iraq and was in favor of solving problems with Baghdad through dialogue. Turkey is locked in an escalating row with Iraq over who should take part in the planned Mosul assault.

