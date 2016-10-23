A Kurdish peshmerga fighter shoots during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in the town of Naweran near Mosul, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

BAGHDAD Kurdish fighters said they had taken the town of Bashiqa near Mosul from Islamic State on Sunday as coalition forces pressed their offensive against the jihadists' last stronghold in Iraq.

A U.S. official said Masoud Barzani, President of the Iraqi Kurdish Region, had informed U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter that the Kurds had succeeded in liberating Bashiqa from Islamic State.

Kurdish peshmerga fighters told reporters at the scene they had entered Bashiqa, but journalists were not being allowed into the town.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Writing by Giles Elgood; Editing by Pravin Char)