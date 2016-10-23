Sanaa air raids resume as Yemen truce expires, say residents
SANAA Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition attacked targets inSanaa at dawn on Sunday, hours after a three-day truce in Yemen's war expired, residents in the capital said.
BAGHDAD Kurdish fighters said they had taken the town of Bashiqa near Mosul from Islamic State on Sunday as coalition forces pressed their offensive against the jihadists' last stronghold in Iraq.
A U.S. official said Masoud Barzani, President of the Iraqi Kurdish Region, had informed U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter that the Kurds had succeeded in liberating Bashiqa from Islamic State.
Kurdish peshmerga fighters told reporters at the scene they had entered Bashiqa, but journalists were not being allowed into the town.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Writing by Giles Elgood; Editing by Pravin Char)
SANAA Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition attacked targets inSanaa at dawn on Sunday, hours after a three-day truce in Yemen's war expired, residents in the capital said.
JOHANNESBURG A senior member of South Africa's ruling ANC urged its top leaders including President Jacob Zuma to quit on Sunday, saying fraud charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan reflected an abuse of power to settle political scores within the party.
TOKYO A 72 year-old retired soldier blew himself up in a park in the Japanese city of Utsunomiya, killing himself and injuring three other people in an apparent suicide, state broadcaster NHK reported.