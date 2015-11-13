FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. designates leader of Islamic State group Abdurakhmanov a terrorist
#World News
November 13, 2015

U.S. designates leader of Islamic State group Abdurakhmanov a terrorist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Friday it had designated Maghomed Maghomedzakirovich Abdurakhmanov a terrorist, triggering sanctions and penalties for the man Turkish authorities recently sentenced to prison for belonging to a terrorist organization.

Abdurakhmanov was also recently added to the United Nations Al Qaeda sanctions list, the State Department said, which will freeze his assets and impose travel and arms embargoes.

According to the U.N., Abdurakhmanov, a 41-year-old born in Russia, leads a branch of Islamic State known as Jamaat Abu Banat that has executed Syrians and also carried out kidnappings and extortions around the cities of Aleppo and Idlib.

The State Department said he was accused of beheading three individuals in Syria and arrested by Turkish authorities in July 2013. Turkey sentenced him to seven and a half years in prison this past July for being a member of a terrorist organization.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
