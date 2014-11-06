Syria's Ahrar al-Sham says coalition strikes on it killed civilians: statement

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian Islamist rebel group Ahrar al-Sham said in a statement on Thursday that overnight air strikes by a U.S.-led coalition had killed civilians including women and children and destroyed one of its bases near the Turkish border.

The statement, distributed by supporters on social media sites, said strikes leveled a base near the Bab al-Hawa border crossing.

“The air strikes came last night and hit a number of areas in the liberated Idlib countryside,” it said, adding casualties included “women and children and civilians.”