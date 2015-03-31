U.S. carries out more air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and allied military forces have carried out eight air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria since Monday, according to a U.S. military statement on Tuesday.

Bombers, fighters and attack aircraft hit Islamic State targets near several cities, including Mosul and Tikrit in seven strikes during a 24-hour period, it said. One strike in Syria hit targets near the northern border town of Kobani, the statement said.