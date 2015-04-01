FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. reports 14 air strikes against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq
April 1, 2015 / 5:26 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. reports 14 air strikes against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 14 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq since Tuesday, according to a U.S. military statement on Wednesday.

Seven air raids were conducted in Syria on targets near Kobani and Al Hasakah during a 24-hour period to Wednesday morning, the statement said. In Iraq, Islamic State targets near several cities including Mosul and Kirkuk were hit in seven strikes, it added.

Reporting by the Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Beech

