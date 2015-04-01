U.S. reports 14 air strikes against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 14 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq since Tuesday, according to a U.S. military statement on Wednesday.

Seven air raids were conducted in Syria on targets near Kobani and Al Hasakah during a 24-hour period to Wednesday morning, the statement said. In Iraq, Islamic State targets near several cities including Mosul and Kirkuk were hit in seven strikes, it added.