U.S. reports more air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria
April 4, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. reports more air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 15 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria during the past 24 hours, a U.S. military statement said on Saturday.

It said Islamic State targets near various Iraqi cities, including Mosul and Baiji, were hit in nine air attacks during the 24 hours to Saturday morning. In Syria, five air strikes were carried out near the northern border town of Kobani and one near Hasakah, the statement said.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Frances Kerry

