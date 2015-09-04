FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., allies conduct 21 air strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 4, 2015 / 5:33 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 21 air strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An international coalition led by the United States conducted 15 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq on Thursday and also targeted the militant group with six strikes in Syria, the U.S. military said in a statement on Friday.

The Iraq attacks “struck and eliminated Daesh terrorists, along with weapon systems, in the vicinity of Tuz” said Colonel Wayne Marotto, public affairs officer for the Combined Joint Task Force, using an Arabic name for Islamic State.

One strike near Tuz hit a tactical unit and destroyed 10 Islamic State rockets and a vehicle, according to the military statement.

In Syria, strikes near Hasaka, Raqqa and Mar‘a struck tactical units and destroyed Islamic State excavators, vehicles and a staging area, it said.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.