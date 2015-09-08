FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 19 air strikes in Syria and Iraq: military
#World News
September 8, 2015 / 5:18 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 19 air strikes in Syria and Iraq: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A coalition led by the United States bombarded the Islamic State militant group on Monday with 14 air strikes in Iraq and five in Syria, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

The air strikes in Iraq were concentrated near Baji, where three hit tactical units and also destroyed six vehicles and five buildings belonging to the militant group, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

In Syria, the area around Mar‘a bore the brunt of the force, with three air strikes hitting Islamic State tactical units.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

