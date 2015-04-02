FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seven coalition air strikes target Islamic State: task force
April 2, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

Seven coalition air strikes target Islamic State: task force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its coalition partners conducted seven air strikes in Syria and Iraq against Islamic State militants since early Wednesday, according to the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operation.

Four air strikes in Iraq, approved by Iraq’s military, struck near Bayji, Fallujah, Sinjar and Ramadi, the coalition said in a statement on Thursday. Three air strikes in Syria hit near the key border town of Kobani, it said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Emily Stephenson

