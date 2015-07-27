U.S., allies target Islamic State with 26 air strikes in Syria, Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 26 air strikes against Islamic State forces in Syria and Iraq on Sunday, the coalition leading the military operation said in a statement on Monday.

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 13 air strikes using fighter, bomber and remotely piloted aircraft to hit targets near Al Hasakah, Aleppo and Kobani, according to the statement.

In Iraq, the strikes hit multiple Islamic State targets near eight cities, including Mosul, Sinjar and Tal Afar, according to the statement.