U.S., partners hit Islamic State in Syria, Iraq
January 1, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

U.S., partners hit Islamic State in Syria, Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Militant Islamist fighters hold the flag of Islamic State (IS) while taking part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province in this June 30, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 29 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq on Wednesday, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Thursday.

The action in Syria included 17 strikes near the cities of Al Raqqah, Dayr az Zawr and Kobani. A variety of Islamic State buildings, fighting positions and units were hit.

In Iraq, 12 strikes targeted Islamic State buildings, fighting positions and units near the cities of Mosul, Fallujah and Sinjar.

Fighters, bombs and remotely controlled aircraft were used against Islamic State, which has taken parts of Syria and Iraq in a bloody campaign to establish an Islamic caliphate.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
