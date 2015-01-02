FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State targeted in 23 air strikes by U.S., allies
January 2, 2015

Islamic State targeted in 23 air strikes by U.S., allies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and allies staged 23 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq on Thursday, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Friday.

A dozen strikes near the Syrian cities of Kobani, Ar Raqqah and Al Hasakah destroyed Islamic State vehicles, buildings and fighting positions and also hit a large Islamic State unit.

Eleven strikes in Iraq targeted Islamic State units, buildings, vehicles, equipment, a shipping container and a weapons cache near the cities of Taji, Al Asad, Fallujah, Baiji, Al Qaim and Mosul.

Islamic State fighters have taken parts of Syria and Iraq in a bloody campaign to establish an Islamic caliphate.

