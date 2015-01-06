U.S.-led forces conduct 10 air strikes in Syria, two in Iraq: military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces conducted 10 air strikes against Islamic State in Syria, mostly targeting the contested city of Kobani, and two strikes in Iraq since Monday, the U.S. military said.

Eight air strikes near Kobani destroyed 14 Islamic State fighting positions and a building, and damaged a second building, the military said in a statement on Tuesday. In Iraq, the strikes were near al Qaim and al Asad, according to the Combined Joint Task Force.