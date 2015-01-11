U.S., allies carry out 19 air strikes in Syria and Iraq

(Reuters) - American-led forces launched 19 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq, the U.S. military said on Sunday.

Of the 10 air strikes in Syria, nine hit Islamic State targets near the town of Kobani on the Turkish border, the U.S. military said in a statement. The other Syria strike hit an Islamic State position near Albu Kamal, close to Iraq.

The nine air strikes inside Iraq hit Islamic State forces near Arbil, Mosul, Sinjar and al Asad, the statement said. All the air strikes took place between Saturday morning and Sunday morning, the statement said.

