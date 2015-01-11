FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., allies carry out 19 air strikes in Syria and Iraq
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 11, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

U.S., allies carry out 19 air strikes in Syria and Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American-led forces launched 19 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq, the U.S. military said on Sunday.

Of the 10 air strikes in Syria, nine hit Islamic State targets near the town of Kobani on the Turkish border, the U.S. military said in a statement. The other Syria strike hit an Islamic State position near Albu Kamal, close to Iraq.

The nine air strikes inside Iraq hit Islamic State forces near Arbil, Mosul, Sinjar and al Asad, the statement said. All the air strikes took place between Saturday morning and Sunday morning, the statement said.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.