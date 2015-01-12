FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State hit with 27 air strikes: U.S. military
#World News
January 12, 2015 / 2:22 PM / 3 years ago

Islamic State hit with 27 air strikes: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State forces in 27 air strikes in Iraq and Syria in a 24-hour period, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Monday.

In Syria, the air raids, which ran from Sunday morning to Monday morning, hit Islamic State units and destroyed fighting positions and buildings near the city of Kobani while a strike near Dawr az Zawr hit an oil refinery and another near Abu Kamal destroyed an excavator, a task force statement said.

Sixteen strikes in Iraq destroyed fighting positions, vehicles, an artillery system, a rocket launcher and buildings. The targets were near the cities of Baiji, Taji, Al Qaim, Ramadi, Tal Afar, Al Asad, Sinjar and Mosul.

