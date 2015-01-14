FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eighteen air strikes target Islamic State in Syria, Iraq: U.S.
January 14, 2015 / 12:24 PM / 3 years ago

Eighteen air strikes target Islamic State in Syria, Iraq: U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces launched 18 air strikes against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq in the past 24 hours, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.

Twelve of the strikes were in Iraq, mostly in northern areas where the militants have seized territory, and targeted tactical units, buildings and equipment belonging to the militants, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

In Syria, six strikes continued to hit Kobani near the Turkish border, destroying eight fighting positions and an armored vehicle, it said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey

