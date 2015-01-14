Eighteen air strikes target Islamic State in Syria, Iraq: U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces launched 18 air strikes against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq in the past 24 hours, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.

Twelve of the strikes were in Iraq, mostly in northern areas where the militants have seized territory, and targeted tactical units, buildings and equipment belonging to the militants, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

In Syria, six strikes continued to hit Kobani near the Turkish border, destroying eight fighting positions and an armored vehicle, it said.