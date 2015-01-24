U.S., allies conduct air strikes in Syria and Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its coalition partners have launched another round of air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, conducting 26 strikes since early Friday.

In a statement on Saturday from the Combined Joint Task Force leading the military operation, officials said 13 strikes hit in Syria and also 13 hit in Iraq.

In Syria, 12 air strikes targeted Islamic State positions near Kobani. In Iraq, five strikes hit near Mosul and five near Tal Afar, the statement said.