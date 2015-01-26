U.S.-led forces launch 34 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and partner nations launched 21 air strikes in Syria and 13 in Iraq over a 24-hour period, the U.S. military said on Monday as it intensified its assault on Islamic State around Kobani, Syria.

Seventeen of the strikes since Sunday targeted Kobani, a contested city on the border with Turkey where the Islamic militants are battling for control, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

The strikes in Iraq targeted near Mosul, Tal Afar, Haditha and Falluja, it said.