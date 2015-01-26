FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-led forces launch 34 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: U.S. military
#World News
January 26, 2015 / 12:43 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-led forces launch 34 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and partner nations launched 21 air strikes in Syria and 13 in Iraq over a 24-hour period, the U.S. military said on Monday as it intensified its assault on Islamic State around Kobani, Syria.

Seventeen of the strikes since Sunday targeted Kobani, a contested city on the border with Turkey where the Islamic militants are battling for control, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

The strikes in Iraq targeted near Mosul, Tal Afar, Haditha and Falluja, it said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Susan Heavey

