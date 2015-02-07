FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-led forces launch 26 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: U.S. military
#World News
February 7, 2015 / 2:07 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-led forces launch 26 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces launched 15 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and 11 in Syria, the U.S. military said on Saturday, adding that nine targets in Syria centered around the border city of Kobani that was recaptured from the militants last month.

The Kobani strikes hit seven of the militants’ tactical units and destroyed five vehicles and two staging areas, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

The strikes in Iraq targeted northern areas including al Qaim, Kirkuk, Mahkmur, Mosul and Tal Afar, it said. The strikes took place in a 24-hour period beginning Friday.

Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Frances Kerry

