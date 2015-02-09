FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., partners conduct nine air strikes in Iraq, Syria: U.S. military
February 9, 2015 / 12:54 PM / 3 years ago

U.S., partners conduct nine air strikes in Iraq, Syria: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and partner nations conducted three air strikes in Syria and six in Iraq since Sunday in their battle against Islamic State, according to the U.S. military.

The strikes in Iraq hit a tactical unit and destroyed an Islamic State building and heavy machine gun near Mosul, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Monday. Strikes also hit near Falluja, Baiji, al Asad and Kirkuk.

The air strikes in Syria hit near Kobani, Dayr az Zawr and ar Raqqa, destroying five vehicles and hitting a tactical unit, the statement said.

The strikes followed three days of air strikes by Jordan, which said on Sunday it had conducted 56 bombing raids in that period against the militants in northeastern Syria, targeting key bases and arms depots in a stepped-up campaign in response to the killing of a Jordanian pilot.

Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
