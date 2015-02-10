U.S. leads 12 air strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its coalition partners struck four units of Islamic State militants amid 11 air strikes in Iraq since early Monday, the U.S. military said in a statement.

The strikes, near seven Iraqi cities including Tal Afar, Kirkuk and Bayji, also hit an Islamic State bunker, fighting positions, a checkpoint and other targets, said the statement released on Tuesday.

The U.S.-led coalition also conducted one air strike in Dayr az Zawr, Syria, hitting an Islamic State vehicle, the statement said.