U.S.-led air strikes in Syria, Iraq hit Islamic State targets
February 11, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-led air strikes in Syria, Iraq hit Islamic State targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its coalition partners launched four air strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria, and six more in Iraq against the insurgent group, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.

Among the Syria strikes, which occurred between 8 a.m. local time Tuesday and 8 a.m. on Wednesday, were two near Kobani that hit two Islamic State fighting positions, a tactical unit and a checkpoint, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

In Iraq, air strikes hit near Baiji, Kirkuk, Mosul and Falluja, striking tactical units, vehicles and a heavy machine gun, the task force said.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu

