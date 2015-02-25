FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-led coalition stages 15 airstrikes against Islamic State: statement
#World News
February 25, 2015 / 12:19 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-led coalition stages 15 airstrikes against Islamic State: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its partner nations launched 15 strikes against Islamic State since early Tuesday, the Combined Joint Task Force said.

Nine air strikes hit in Syria, with six of them striking three units of Islamic State fighters and several fighting positions near the border town of Kobani, the task force said in a statement on Wednesday.

In Iraq, six airstrikes were launched near Al Asad, Mosul and Ramadi, hitting four units of militants as well as 11 Islamic State buildings, among other targets, the statement said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom

