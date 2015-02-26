FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-led coalition launches 14 air strikes against Islamic State: statement
#World News
February 26, 2015 / 8:06 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-led coalition launches 14 air strikes against Islamic State: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its partner nations launched 14 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria since Wednesday morning, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Thursday.

Five air strikes were conducted in Syria, the task force said in a statement. They struck Islamic State tactical units near Al Hasakah and fighting positions near Kobani.

In Iraq, nine air strikes were launched near Al Asad, Fallujah, Mosul and other locations, hitting tactical units, buildings, vehicles and a training camp, the statement said.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott

