U.S., allies conduct 14 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and coalition forces conducted five air strikes against Islamic State fighters in Syria and nine in Iraq since early Sunday, the U.S. military said on Monday.

In Syria, the strikes near Kobani hit a tactical unit and an oil refinery, and also destroyed seven fighting positions and a vehicle, the military said in a statement.

In Iraq, strikes hit tactical units, vehicles, a storage facility and a bunker near Kirkuk, Tal Afar, Al Qaim, Fallujah and Haditha, the statement said.