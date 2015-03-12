U.S.-led forces conduct 13 air strikes in Iraq: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and coalition partners conducted 13 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq since early Wednesday, the U.S. military said.

Five of the strikes in Iraq hit vehicles and Islamic State excavators near Kirkuk, and three air strikes struck tactical units and a vehicle near Fallujah, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Thursday.

The coalition forces conducted no strikes in Syria during that time period, the statement said.