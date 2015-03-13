U.S.-led coalition targets Islamic State in 11 air strikes: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Unites States and its coalition partners staged 11 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq since Thursday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said in a statement.

Five strikes targeted and destroyed 10 of the militant group’s fighting positions and two of its vehicles near the Syrian border town of Kobani, the statement released on Friday said.

In Iraq, the air strikes near five cities - al Asad, Falluja, Kirkuk, Mosul and Rawa - struck two units of Islamic State fighters along with various equipment and an armed vehicle, according to the task force.