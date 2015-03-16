FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. conducts air strikes in Syria and Iraq against Islamic State
March 16, 2015 / 8:54 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. conducts air strikes in Syria and Iraq against Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States conducted five air strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria and an additional 12 along with coalition members in Iraq, the U.S. military said on Monday.

The strikes in Syria, using fighter, attack and bomber aircraft, hit targets near al Haskah and Kobani, destroying four Islamic State fighting positions, it said in a statement.

In Iraq, the United States and allies carried out 12 strikes, including one near Fallujah and two near Mosul, it added.

Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

