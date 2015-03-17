U.S. conducts air strikes in Syria and Iraq against Islamic State

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States conducted seven air strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria and 12 strikes along with coalition members in Iraq, the U.S. military said on Tuesday.

The strikes in Syria hit targets near al Haskah and Kobani, it said in a statement.

In Iraq, the United States and allies carried out 12 strikes, including five near Fallujah and two near Mosul, it added. The strikes were conducted during a 24-hour period on Monday and Tuesday.