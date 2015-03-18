FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., allies conduct 13 air strikes in Iraq, Syria
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 18, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 13 air strikes in Iraq, Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and coalition forces conducted 11 air strikes against Islamic State fighters in Iraq during a 24-hour period, while U.S. forces led two air strikes in Syria, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.

U.S. fighters attacked an Islamic State tunnel system and fighting position near Al Hasaka in Syria, and struck an Islamic State tactical unit and fighting position near Kobani, according to a statement.

Most of the coalition air strikes in Iraq took place near Ramadi. Five strikes there hit two Islamic State bridges, a tactical unit and an excavator, and also destroyed a sniper position and vehicle, according to the statement.

A strike near Kirkuk also destroyed two excavators, while two air strikes near Mosul destroyed six excavators, it said. The Mosul strikes also hit tactical units and destroyed a vehicle, while forces also hit targets near Al Qaim, Al Asad and Falluja, according to the statement.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.