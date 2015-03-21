FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct air strikes in Syria and Iraq against Islamic State: task force
#World News
March 21, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct air strikes in Syria and Iraq against Islamic State: task force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its coalition allies staged three air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and seven in Iraq since early Friday, the Combined Joint Task Force overseeing the operations said in a statement on Saturday.

All three air strikes in Syria targeted Islamic State fighting positions near Kobani. In Iraq, the strikes hit targets near Mosul, Kirkuk and Ramadi, among other locations, the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Frances Kerry

