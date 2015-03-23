FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 14 air strikes against Islamic State: task force
#World News
March 23, 2015 / 6:54 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 14 air strikes against Islamic State: task force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its coalition allies have staged eight air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and six in Iraq since early on Sunday, the Combined Joint Task Force overseeing the operations said in a statement on Monday.

All eight air strikes in Syria targeted Islamic State fighting positions, tactical units and a vehicle near Kobani. In Iraq, strikes hit targets near Mosul, Ramadi and Sinjar, among other locations, the statement said.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler

