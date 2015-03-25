U.S., allies hit Islamic State with 19 air strikes: task force

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 19 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq in the latest round of daily attacks, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Wednesday.

The strikes occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. In Syria, all five airstrikes hit near the city of Kobani and struck Islamic State tactical units, fighting positions and vehicles.

The task force said a total of 14 strikes hit in Iraq near Bayji, Falluja, Mosul and Tal Afar hit tactical units, vehicles, excavators, machine guns and buildings.