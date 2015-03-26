FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct air strikes in Syria, Iraq against Islamic State: task force
March 26, 2015

U.S., allies conduct air strikes in Syria, Iraq against Islamic State: task force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 29 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq in the latest round of daily attacks, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Thursday.

In Iraq, the coalition conducted 17 air strikes near Tikrit, where Iraqi forces have mounted an offensive to try to oust Islamic State militants from the city. Seven air strikes were conducted against Islamic State targets in other parts of Iraq.

In Syria, four air strikes hit Islamic State positions near the city of Kobani and one strike hit near Raqqa.

The air strikes occurred between Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

