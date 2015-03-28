FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies target Islamic State in Tikrit, other Iraqi cities
March 28, 2015 / 6:04 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies target Islamic State in Tikrit, other Iraqi cities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants are seen in Tikrit March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and coalition forces conducted 18 air strikes against Islamic State fighters in Iraq during a 24-hour period, with eight strikes near militant-held Tikrit, the U.S. military said on Saturday.

The Tikrit strikes destroyed 11 fighting positions, a vehicle, and a potential car bomb, it said in a statement. Some strikes also hit three Islamic State fighting and tactical units. Elsewhere in Iraq, forces struck targets near Fallujah, Mosul, Tal Afar, Ar Rutbah and Bayji, as well, it said.

The strikes in Syria, all near Kobani, hit two Islamic State tactical units and destroyed two anti-aircraft machine guns, three vehicles and one excavator, according to a statement.

Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
