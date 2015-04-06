U.S.-led forces conduct eight air strikes in Iraq, five in Syria: military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces targeted Islamic State militants in Iraq with eight air strikes and conducted five air strikes in Syria, the U.S. military said on Monday.

The air strikes, conducted since Sunday morning, hit near Bayji, Mosul and Ramadi, in Iraq, destroying fighting positions, mortar positions and a sniper position, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

In Syria, the air strikes destroyed eight fighting positions an Islamic State tunnel system and a vehicle near al Hasaka, a vehicle near Ar Raqqa and two buildings in Kobani, it said.