WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces targeted Islamic State militants with 12 air strikes in Iraq and three air strikes in Syria, the U.S. military said on Tuesday.

In Iraq, the air strikes, conducted since Monday morning, hit Islamic State positions near Bayji, Mosul and Fallujah, among other places, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

In Syria, the air strikes hit Islamic State targets near Aleppo and Kobani, it said.