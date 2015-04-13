FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. allies conduct 17 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: military
April 13, 2015 / 6:33 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. allies conduct 17 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces targeted Islamic State militants in Syria with three air strikes from Sunday to Monday morning and conducted 14 strikes against the group in Iraq, the U.S. military said.

All of the strikes in Syria hit targets near Kobani, it said in a statement released on Monday.

Strikes in Iraq hit near Bayji, the military said, with six destroying an improvised vehicle bomb, an Islamic State fighting position and a mortar system. Forces also conducted air strikes near Al Huwayjah, Ramadi, Sinjar and Tal Afar.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Emily Stephenson

