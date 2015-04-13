U.S. allies conduct 17 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces targeted Islamic State militants in Syria with three air strikes from Sunday to Monday morning and conducted 14 strikes against the group in Iraq, the U.S. military said.

All of the strikes in Syria hit targets near Kobani, it said in a statement released on Monday.

Strikes in Iraq hit near Bayji, the military said, with six destroying an improvised vehicle bomb, an Islamic State fighting position and a mortar system. Forces also conducted air strikes near Al Huwayjah, Ramadi, Sinjar and Tal Afar.