U.S., allies conduct 18 air strikes in Syria, Iraq against Islamic State: military
#World News
April 14, 2015 / 6:34 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 18 air strikes in Syria, Iraq against Islamic State: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces targeted Islamic State militants in Syria with three air strikes and conducted another 15 strikes against the group in Iraq from Monday to Tuesday morning, the U.S. military said.

All three of the strikes in Syria were conducted using fighter aircraft and hit targets near Kobani, it said in a statement released on Tuesday. In Iraq, the air strikes were conducted with fighter and attack planes as well as drones and occurred near Bayji, Fallujah, Mosul, Ramadim and Sinjar, it said.

Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Sandra Maler

