U.S., allies focus on Iraq in latest air strikes on Islamic State: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 20 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq in a period from Wednesday to Thursday morning, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.
Nineteen of the strikes occurred near eight Iraqi cities and hit tactical units, fighting positions, vehicles, weapons and buildings, the statement said.
Another attack near al Hasakah, Syria, destroyed to fighting positions and hit a tactical unit.
Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Sandra Maler