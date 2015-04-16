FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies focus on Iraq in latest air strikes on Islamic State: statement
#World News
April 16, 2015 / 6:22 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies focus on Iraq in latest air strikes on Islamic State: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 20 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq in a period from Wednesday to Thursday morning, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

Nineteen of the strikes occurred near eight Iraqi cities and hit tactical units, fighting positions, vehicles, weapons and buildings, the statement said.

Another attack near al Hasakah, Syria, destroyed to fighting positions and hit a tactical unit.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Sandra Maler

