U.S., allies target Islamic State with 21 air strikes: statement
#World News
April 17, 2015 / 3:59 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies target Islamic State with 21 air strikes: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies have launched 21 air strikes targeting Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria since early Thursday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said on Friday.

The coalition staged 13 of the strikes across Iraq, including two near Ramadi that according to the task force hit a unit of Islamic State fighters and destroyed a heavy machine gun, a vehicle and an excavator. Other strikes hit near Mosul, Falluja and Sinjar, among other cities, it said.

In Syria, eight strikes staged near al Hasaka and Kobani hit five units of Islamic State militants and destroyed various fighting positions and vehicles, the statement said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham

